Here's what we know about the 100 people who've died in the US from coronavirus

At least 100 people have died since the first US case of the coronavirus was reported in January and the virus has spread to all states, the District of Columbia and some territories.

 NIAID-RML

NEVADA (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Nevada Health Response launched a new coronavirus case dashboard Thursday morning, reporting 95 positive coronavirus cases in the state.

The new dashboard breaks down the testing locations, ages and genders of patients tested for COVID-19 in Nevada. Here's a breakdown of the testing statistics as of March 18 at 11:59 p.m.:

  • 95 positive coronavirus cases
  • 1,626 negative cases
  • 1 death
  • 1,974 tests performed
  • 1,721 people tested

Of the tests performed, 989 were done at the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory; 460 were done at the Southern Nevada Health District; 406 were done at Quest Laboratories; and 119 were done at LabCorp Laboratories.

Nevada Health Response spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the data on the dashboard would be updated daily. The dashboard is available online.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.