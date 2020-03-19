UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon, the Southern Nevada Health District is reporting 74 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Clark County, with one reported death. According to data from Nevada Health Response, a team led by medical professionals appointed by Gov. Steve Sisolak, there have been 95 total cases statewide.
--
NEVADA (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Health and Nevada Health Response launched a new coronavirus case dashboard Thursday morning, reporting 95 positive coronavirus cases in the state.
The new dashboard breaks down the testing locations, ages and genders of patients tested for COVID-19 in Nevada. Here's a breakdown of the testing statistics as of March 18 at 11:59 p.m.:
- 95 positive coronavirus cases
- 1,626 negative cases
- 1 death
- 1,974 tests performed
- 1,721 people tested
Of the tests performed, 989 were done at the Nevada State Public Health Laboratory; 460 were done at the Southern Nevada Health District; 406 were done at Quest Laboratories; and 119 were done at LabCorp Laboratories.
Nevada Health Response spokesperson Meghin Delaney said the data on the dashboard would be updated daily. The dashboard is available online.
