LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is switching up leadership. In a Tuesday release, DETR announced the Heather Korbulic was selected as Interim Director for the unemployment office.
“Heather will bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise in coordinated project management and strategic problem-solving to the Department,” Gov. Sisolak said in a release. “I am confident that Heather’s dynamic leadership will help strengthen our workforce-driven employment agency and increase the State’s ability to assist Nevadans during this unprecedented time."
Korbulic has been working for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange since 2016, according to the governor's office. She served as COO in August 2015 following her time at the Aging and Disability Services Division, where she was the State of Nevada's Long Term Care Ombudsman.
"Her extensive background includes the interpretation and application of State and Federal regulations, legislative testimony and advocacy, project management, research and data analysis, budget administration, complaint resolutions, quality assurance development and strategic planning," the release stated.
Korbulic replaces outgoing director Tiffany Tyler-Garner, who was appointed in 2019.
"I want to thank Dr. Tyler-Garner for her service and dedication to the residents of Nevada during her time at DETR,” Sisolak said. "On behalf of the State of Nevada, we wish her nothing but success as she pursues new opportunities. I have no doubt her leadership abilities and commitment to our communities will continue to positively impact Nevadans well into the future."
DETR has been overwhelmed with an influx of calls and concerns related to unemployment claims since the outbreak of COVID-19.
