LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Corrections announced new protocols addressing COVID-19 Tuesday.
The new protocols include mandatory testing for staff every two weeks and additional communications between offenders and families.
“Our goal is to mitigate and prevent the spread of COVID-19 through rigorous testing and the implementation of deliberate and pro-active protocols,” NDOC Director Charles Daniels said in a statement. “I am proud of our staff who work tirelessly and selflessly to ensure the safety and welfare of fellow staff members and our offenders.”
NDOC said they tested all staff earlier in the year and started mandating bi-weekly testing Aug. 3. NDOC Medical Director Michael Minev said the most likely way for COVID-19 to enter a facility is through a staff member.
While NDOC still doesn't have in-person visitation, which started March 7, NDOC announced it will expand communication programs in its facilities. Eligible offenders will be allowed up to two free phone calls a week, and there will be a 50% discount to send emails without attachments to offenders through a secure messaging system.
The first allows eligible offenders up to two free phone calls per week, and the
second is a 50% discount of secure messaging which allows the community to send emails
“We recognize the importance for inmates to stay connected with their families and friends,” NDOC’s Deputy Director of Support Services John Borrowman said. “These connections are essential to the support needed for an offender to successfully reenter the community upon their release.”
NDOC said in a media release that it had one of the lowest offender positivity rates in the nation. NDOC said it tested the entire offender population of 12,282 for COVID-19 during May and June, with only 23 testing positive.
Eighty-four NDOC staff members out of 2,644 have tested positive, according to NDOC. During a second round of testing, 15 more tested positive. NDOC said 58 have recovered and returned to work, with one staffer, Digital Telecom Specialist Hector Gutierrez dying Aug. 2 from COVID-19.
NDOC's COVID-19 safety measures include:
- Running modified operations at all facilities.
- Restricting travel between facilities.
- Isolating offenders who test positive in negative airflow rooms in the infirmary.
- Releasing staff from duty who test positive so they can quarantine. They return to work only after receiving approval from NDOC’s medical director.
- Mandating staff wear full personal protective equipment (PPE), to include booties, gloves, and N-95 masks, whenever they enter an area where offenders who tested positive are housed.
- Conducting regular townhall meetings to provide updates on NDOC procedures.
