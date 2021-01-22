LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The list of healthcare providers in Nevada that can administer the COVID-19 vaccine has now extended to dentists, veterinarians and podiatrists.
Governor Steve Sisolak signed an emergency directive authorizing the move.
Dr. Mark Hunter, an oral & maxillofacial surgeon in Las Vegas, said on Thursday night, Southern Nevada Dental Society members were encouraged to sign up.
“It allows the doors to be open so we can get more people vaccinated. People are frustrated and tired of the current situation and anything we can do to help mitigate and shorten that time frame I think is going to be a good thing,” Dr. Hunter said.
Dr. Hunter said you must take a course through the Centers of Disease Control, take a test and then you're emailed a certificate. That certificate allows you to register with the Department of Health and Human Services as being a volunteer vaccinator.
President of the Nevada Dental Association, Dr. Mark Funke, said people are signing up left and right.
“Here at least we can just get in there, get vetted and sign up and go to these locations and get help and relieve those people who have been doing it endlessly,” Dr. Funke said.
Dentists have the option to administer the vaccine from their offices, hygienist are able to administer under the direct supervision of a doctor. Dr. Funke said if dentists want to administer from their office it could be a longer process.
"The easiest route would be to go through that vetting process, sign up and actually go to these places of dispensing that they've got setup because everything is ready to go, they've got the refrigeration, they've got the supplies, the storage unit. For someone to have it in their brick and mortar building essentially, there are particular courses you have to take through the CDC to get all that set-up," Dr. Funke said.
Assemblyman Philip P.K. O'Neill from Carson City is pushing legislation forward so dentists and hygienists can administer vaccines in the future.
"Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill, he represents District 40, he has submitted a bill to the legislature regarding vaccines allowing dentists and hygienists to administer any vaccine. It’s just one of those things that just, I don’t know if you want to say just got overlooked over the years that just never got put into place," Dr. Funke said.
Both Dr. Funke and Dr. Hunter hope this opens the door so more people can get vaccinated.
“For those that want the vaccine, I think we need to make that as absolutely easy as possible to do and if that means having healthcare providers of all stripes being able to deliver that to people- I think that’s a good thing," Dr. Hunter said.
