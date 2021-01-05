LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Dentists in California are cleared to administer the COVID-19 vaccine and dentists in Nevada hope they can get approval to do the same.
On Monday, Governor Gavin Newsom signed a public health emergency waiver that cleared tens of thousands of dentists in California to now administer the vaccine.
Dr. Mark Funke, President of the Nevada Dental Association, said people throughout the state have been calling, asking for help.
“The Department of Health and Human Services are reaching out asking for help, wondering why dentists are available to help with this,” Dr. Funke said.
His office submitted a letter months ago to the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners so they could be a part of an emergency situation.
“Back in August, the Dental Association had submitted a letter request to our Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners guiding them to a statute that allows us to help in an emergency situation for about 120 days. The board would have to submit a letter of request to the governor’s office and once the governor adopts then dentists can actually go in and help administer this vaccine,” Dr. Funke said.
Dr. Funke said they haven’t heard anything since the summer and even checked back with the board two weeks ago. His office plans to resubmit a letter to the board tomorrow.
“It’s a little frustrating. We have dentists that want to come help ... people are wanting to sign up to offer their services and they’re unable to. I don’t know what is essentially holding it up, why the purpose of them not going forward with it I think it’s actually harming the public – we can help with this great need right now but the public needs our help,” Dr. Kunke said.
Asked if an emergency waiver is signed by the governor, where would the vaccines be given by dentists or hygienists?
“There are select areas that they called pods and so all the refrigeration is set up there, so we’re just getting the people to those locations and just help administering the vaccine at those locations,” Dr. Funke said.
The owner of Green Valley Smiles Dentistry, Dr. Bianca Valeyo, said she this is well within their scope.
“We’re used to giving comfortable injections all day. I’m actually licensed to do Botox injections so I’m used to giving inter muscular injections - of course we’re going to need additional training but you know this is in our scope,” Dr. Valeyo said.
Well, heck. It would be more convenient if we could get it at our corner 7Eleven. Maybe even get a free slurpee for every vaccination. A win win situation.
