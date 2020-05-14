LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- The Nevada Dental Hygienists’ Association is calling on Governor Steve Sisolak to put specific guidelines in place about how dental offices should operate during the pandemic.
Many states including Nevada have expanded emergency-only dental care to routine cleaning services, but some Las Vegas hygienists said they're afraid to go back to work.
"Our concerns right now are mainly because the current CDC and OSHA guidelines state that they're recommending emergency-only care," said Jessica Woods.
Woods is the president of The Nevada Dental Hygienists’ Association which has a little more than 200 members. She's been a dental hygienists for nearly a decade.
"Our profession is very dangerous especially in light of the COVID-19 situation," said Woods.
She noted the proximity they have to patients and aerosols: moisture droplets produced by their tools that hang in the air.
"They can actually suspend viruses like COVID-19, some research supports it could be up to three hours. So not only is that a hazard for those that are in the room during the time that the procedures are happening, but it can be for subsequent patients after that," said Woods.
Hygienists can’t use Ultrasonic scalers right now, a tool that helps remove plaque. Woods said they’re allowed to use other tools though that still produce aerosols.
"They didn’t really release any clear PPE guidance around those procedures so there’s still a lot of confusion about whether we should be using an N95 mask, whether a level three surgical mask is sufficient," said Woods.
Woods said hygienists told her many offices don’t have access to proper PPE but they are still being told to come back to work. For some offices that do have PPE, Woods said hygienists are worried about the authenticity.
"Ordering them off the internet and not knowing for sure if they’re regulated and safe ... We also have some of our hygienists reporting to us that their employers are asking them to sign releases of liability should anything happen when they come back to work."
Woods said she recognizes that everyone has a different view of the severity of the pandemic. That’s why she and The Nevada Dental Hygienists’ Association are calling on Governor Sisolak to lay out specific guidelines that set the standard for all dental providers and postpone routine dental procedures.
"We are eager to get back in there and help our patients keep them healthy but we obviously want to make sure we’re not jumping the gun and we’re doing that in a safe way," said Woods.
