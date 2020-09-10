Virus Ourtbreak Nevada

Alanna McDonnell mixes drinks at Velveteen Rabbit, a cocktail bar in the Las Vegas Arts District, on the last night before they had to close on Friday, July 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday voted to keep bars and taverns in Clark County closed.

The decision to keep Clark County's bars and closed came as the task force voted to allow bars in Nye and Washoe counties to reopen.

In a tweet discussing the move, Clark County noted that members of the task force who voted against bars reopening in Clark County cited the county's ongoing elevated coronavirus case and positivity rate.

Liquor establishments in Pahrump are permitted to reopen Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. under Nye County's plan that was approved by the task force.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.