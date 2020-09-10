LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday voted to keep bars and taverns in Clark County closed.
The decision to keep Clark County's bars and closed came as the task force voted to allow bars in Nye and Washoe counties to reopen.
In a tweet discussing the move, Clark County noted that members of the task force who voted against bars reopening in Clark County cited the county's ongoing elevated coronavirus case and positivity rate.
The Nevada #COVID19 Mitigation & Management Task Force just voted to keep bars & taverns in #ClarkCounty closed despite allowing Washoe & Nye to move forward with opening. Members who voted no cited Clark County's ongoing elevated #Coronavirus case and positivity rate.#Vegas pic.twitter.com/ZhChCz9ZUb— Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) September 10, 2020
Liquor establishments in Pahrump are permitted to reopen Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. under Nye County's plan that was approved by the task force.
BARS TO REOPEN IN PAHRUMP AT 11:59 PM— Town of Pahrump (@TownofPahrump) September 10, 2020
Liquor establishments in Pahrump, including bars, will reopen Thursday night at 11:59 pm under the County plan agreed to today by the Nevada COVID-19 Task Force.
County Plan:https://t.co/efJxOFlTuf pic.twitter.com/TIlrR7Nxu6
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.