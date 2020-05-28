LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The leader of Nevada’s COVID-19 Task Force Jim Murren said the state’s next big challenge is contact tracing.
Without contact tracing, testing for COVID-19 becomes essentially meaningless. When someone tests positive for the virus, contact tracers find all the people the infected person came in contact with from the last 14 days. By notifying those people, they can self-quarantine and help prevent the spread of the disease.
“They’re mini private investigators,” said Murren.
The Southern Nevada Health District has 60 designated contact tracers, plus 10 medical volunteers and 8 librarians.
“It’s easier now when Bellagio opens and people go through a thermal camera, but what is it going to be like when you want to bring fans into T-mobile? Or Allegiant Stadium?”
Murren said as the state reopens, creating a spiderweb of information will be almost impossible to do manually.
“We are now vetting different digital apps that would be covid contact tracing apps ... it’s anonymized information so it’s not big brother checking on you. It’s all HIPPA compliant but it would be a real great tool,” said Murren.
North Dakota was the first state to release an app.
The North Dakota coronavirus Response website said the app will anonymously track each users location throughout the day. If they test positive and only with consent, they can provide that information to health officials.
Apple and Google teamed up to create an app too.
“I hope that Nevada is going to be a real early adopter to this,” said Murren.
Murren said it wouldn’t just help big cities like Las Vegas but rural areas where access to healthcare is limited.
It brings up the question: how much information are you willing to share to help keep people healthy?
“You can’t just download any contact tracing app. It’s got to be endorsed by a jurisdiction like the state and that’s why there’s a lot of legal work that’s being done right now to see whether that can be done in Nevada .... People are going to have to be comfortable that it’s not big brother watching them,” said Murren.
