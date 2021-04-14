LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada counties are meeting with the state COVID-19 Task Force this week and next week to present plans to transition mitigation and enforcement to local authority by May 1.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County's transition plan includes some differences from statewide requirements -- reducing and removing restrictions for fully vaccinated people; increasing seating limits and self-service options at food and beverage establishments; allowing hot tubs and spas to open in gyms; allowing body art and piercing that still are prohibited under state rules; and allowing adult entertainment, nightclubs and dayclubs to reopen with some restrictions.
The Board of County Commissioners is scheduled to vote to approve a final plan on April 20 ahead of presenting it to the state COVID-19 task force on April 22.
Clark County's full proposed local mitigation and enforcement plan is available here:
Clark County provided a summary of differences between state COVID-19 mitigation requirements and Clark County's proposed requirements:
CARSON CITY
Carson City's proposed plan includes "reopening up to 100% provided social distancing requirements can be met."
The city plans to limit the size of gatherings and events to 250 people through May 31.
The Carson City Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote to approve the plan on April 15. It presented the plan to the task force on April 14.
HUMBOLDT
Humboldt County's transition plan names two large events it plans to host in May and June -- the Ranch Hand Rodeo on May 6 to 10 and the Lowry High School graduation on June 10.
The county also will continue to recommend, not necessarily mandate, that businesses and public activities abide by statewide mask and social distancing requirements. The document said the county has no plans in place for enforcement actions.
The Board of Commissioners is scheduled to vote to approve the plan on April 19. Humbolt County is scheduled to present to the task force on April 22.
LANDER COUNTY
A letter from the Lander County Board of Commissioners introducing to the state COVID-19 task force and Gov. Steve Sisolak took issue with the state's "capricious" enforcement and "one-size-fits-all approach" for a county with a population of 6,000 and "2-million-person" metropolitan cities.
The county's transition plan indicates that it plans to follow none of the requirements listed in Nevada's Roadmap to Recovery.
"[As of April 8], Lander County's COVID-19 test positivity rate is currently sitting at 0.7% among the lowest in Nevada and well below the state's 5.2% positivity rate. In fact, Lander County has been at or below the 5% positivity rate since Feb. 3, 2021," the letter said. "Lander County remains subject to the overly broad Directive 41 which incorrectly asserts that COVID-19 remains an ongoing statewide public health crisis. As a reminder, Nevada proudly includes its 13 rural counties and not just the two metropolitan areas. Based on current data, there is no justification for Lander County to remain subject to the governor's emergency directives."
The Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 25 passed a resolution "which removes Lander County from the governor's state of emergency directive," the letter said, adding that "spending time and resources to develop and submit to the state the new COVID-19 local mitigation and enforcement plan" requested in Directive 41, is not a prudent use of county resources."
The letter added that it is of "firm opinion" that Sisolak has "overreached" beyond statutory powers an authority, citing NRS 414.060.
"Furthermore, due to the extremely limited number (if any) of COVID-19 cases within Lander County, there is nothing for Lander County to mitigate," the letter said. "While we welcome Gov. Sisolak's long-awaited overture to work with Lander County, waiting until May 1, 20201 to have any voice is not an acceptable option."
The county provided a plan attached at the end of the letter:
Lander County is scheduled to present its plan to the state COVID-19 task force on April 15.
LYON COUNTY
Like Nye County and Carson City, Lyon County also plans to "work towards re-opening up to 100% provided social distancing requirements can be met." The county's transition plan says it will require all businesses and events to follow the governor's directives for masks, social distancing and hygiene.
Enforcement will involve the Lyon County Community Development-Code Enforcement, the sheriff's office, the board of health, Yerington Police Department and Fernley Code enforcement, the plan says.
"Lyon County and the two cities will maintain the level of enforcement that has been in place since April of 2020.
NYE COUNTY
As of April 14, the Nye County transition plan has not been finalized, according to the county PIO.
WHITE PINE
White Pine County prefaced its proposed transition plan with the assertion that it is "leading vaccinations in the state per capita," and emphasizes that the county "will never have the congested scenes witnessed on Las Vegas' [Fremont] Street."
"While White Pine County understands (but respectfully doesn't endorse) that some industries and organizations will have restrictions prescribed by entities outside of the county, WPC will issue no restrictions or mandates. WPC will likewise not impose a mask mandate."
The White Pine Board of County Commissioners approved the plan on April 7.
White Pine County is scheduled to present it transition plan to the state COVID-19 task force on April 15.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
