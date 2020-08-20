LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bars that have been closed in Clark County are required to remain closed for an indefinite amount of time after a decision made by the Nevada COVID-19 task force.
After assessing health benchmarks including case count, testing rate and test positivity rate for each county, Nevada is taking counties to task on COVID-19 mitigation action plans. During a Thursday meeting with six Nevada counties, task force leader Caleb Cage acknowledged Clark County's efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus.
"The elevated numbers you see in Clark County are lower today at 14.6% than they were last week at 15.5%," Cage said.
Cage said Clark County's case count is a primary concern, and that cooperation between local governments is his second biggest concern, citing the City of Las Vegas discontinuing its ambassador program, and noticing other local governments that appeared to not be supportive of county mitigation efforts.
Cage made a motion to continue with existing bar closures for an indefinite time, and working with the county over the next two weeks to enhance its plan. The motion was approved.
In July, Governor Steve Sisolak issued a directive order requiring bars to re-close after they had been allowed to stay open during Phase 2 of the state's reopening. The governor's directive requires bars that do not serve food to conduct operations strictly curbside or by delivery.
WASHOE
Like Clark, Washoe County must continue with existing bar closures and the task force will reevaluate in two weeks whether the county may lift the restriction. The task force mentioned that contact tracing needs to be more detailed to see whether bars pose a problem for spread of the virus.
The task force also said the county will need to come up with additional plans for party house issues and the lack of social distancing there.
NYE
Nye County's action plan included reopening bars outside the city of Pahrump only. The plan was approved.
OTHER COUNTIES
Elko, Humboldt and Lander counties's COVID-19 mitigation plans were also evaluated by the task force on Thursday.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(1) comment
All Las Vegas bartenders should leave Nevada now. Sisolak has destroyed all means of them making a living. All for a virus that has a cure rate of 99%. The virus is just a means to an end.
