LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County bars will be allowed to reopen with Phase 2 restrictions on Sunday at 11:59 p.m.
The COVID-19 task force meeting on Thursday approved the from Clark County to open bars, taverns, wineries and breweries. The county presented a compliance plan to the task force, which requires employees to sign a form acknowledging health requirements.
Bars will still have to follow the state's Phase 2 re-opening guidelines, which includes social distancing, gathering size and capacity limits.
Clark County also asked to loosen restrictions on gathering and capacity limits in bars, churches, conventions and youth sports. Task force leader Caleb Cage said that would require a change in statewide standards, which the group is not authorized to do.
Clark County has made progress with its case rate but is still lagging in the target test positivity and transmission rates set by the task force. Kyra Morgan, statistician for the state Department of Health and Human Services, noted that as of Thursday, Clark County's case rate and test positivity rate have declined since Monday.
(1) comment
Thursday,must not be safe ? Why not play musical stools & move every 8 minutes,since it takes15 minutes to catch the virus? And wearing the mask 😷 you’re protected?
