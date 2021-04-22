LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- In addition to 12 counties that have presented their plans to the state COVID-19 task force, Churchill, Clark, Elko, Eureka and Humboldt counties are meeting with the task force on Thursday to present plans to transition mitigation to local authority by May 1.
The task force does not have the authority to "approve" plans; rather, it reviews the plans and can make strong recommendations.
After the city of Reno, county health officials and the school district expressed that they did not endorse the Washoe County plan, the task force asked county officials to re-work the plan so it would be endorsed and ready to implement on May 1. County officials were also offered the option to wait until June 1, as the district health office suggested, to implement the plan with mitigation measures as proposed. However, officials opted to change its current local plan to implement on May 1.
CLARK COUNTY
Clark County's proposed plan increases capacity limits from 50% to 80% and decreases social distancing requirements from six feet to three feet on May 1.
Proposed mitigation measures that differed from statewide requirements included reducing and removing restrictions for fully vaccinated people; increasing seating limits and self-service options at food and beverage establishments; allowing hot tubs and spas to open in gyms; allowing body art and piercing that still are prohibited under state rules; and allowing adult entertainment, nightclubs and dayclubs to reopen with some restrictions.
The plan also says large gatherings and events would be allowed to operate at 100% capacity with no social distancing requirements: if 50% of Clark County's eligible population initiated vaccination and attendees had to provide proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test before the event; or if 60% of the eligible population completed vaccination.
The Board of County Commissioners approved the plan on April 20 and will present it to the state COVID-19 task force on Thursday.
Clark County's full proposed local mitigation and enforcement plan is available here:
WASHOE COUNTY
In Washoe County's proposed plan, capacity limits are lifted for all businesses with a recommendation for social distancing between attendee groups. "Groups" would be defined as 10 people are less -- an increase from the state's 6 people per "group." Private gatherings would have no size or mitigation restrictions and would be advised to follow CDC guidance.
Large events with more than 500 attendees would need to submit a safety and preparedness plan to the county.
Adult and youth sports will be allowed to operate under Nevada guidance. Buffets would remain closed.
Washoe County is presenting its plan to the state COVID-19 task force on April 22.
4-22-21 Washoe County UPDATED Transition Plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
County officials acknowledged that its plan is not endorsed by the Washoe County Health Office, the city of Reno nor the Washoe County School District. State task force Director Caleb Cage on said there were "concerns" about the non-endorsements.
Washoe County Officials have agreed to re-work a plan to present to the task force for approval to implement on May 1.
The city of Reno's non-endorsement letter is available here:
CARSON CITY
Carson City's proposed plan includes "reopening up to 100% provided social distancing requirements can be met."
The city plans to limit the size of gatherings and events to 250 people through May 31.
Carson City proposed COVID-19 transition plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
The Carson City Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote to approve the plan on April 15. It presented the plan to the task force on April 14.
CHURCHILL COUNTY
Churchill County's proposed plan says it will not enforce capacity restrictions for private gatherings, and large events and sports gatherings will not need to submit a safety and preparedness plan for approval.
Statewide directives for social distancing and safety protocols will remain in place; however, Churchill county will not have a regional enforcement partnership and coordination structure.
While presenting to the state task force on Thursday, Churchill County representative Jim Barbee said that the county's board of health approved the proposed plan on Wednesday.
State biostatistician Kyra Morgan said that without more mitigation measures, Churchill County should expect to see an increase in disease transmission under this plan, as it is proposed.
DOUGLAS COUNTY
As part of the "Quad Counties," Douglas County will coordinate its efforts with Carson City, Lyon and Storey counties.
Douglas County's plan proposes reopening at 100% capacity on May 1 for businesses that are not subject to state licensing authorities such as the Gaming Control Board. The plan also says the county will not impose limits on the size of public gatherings and events.
Douglas County's Plan for COVID-19 Recovery by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Douglas County is scheduled to present its plan to the state task force on April 22.
ELKO COUNTY
Elko County's plan includes reopening with no capacity limits on May 1. It presented its plan to the state task force on April 22.
ESMERELDA COUNTY
Esmerelda County's plan proposes following the state's 50% fire code capacity. Because the county has no hospitals or medical care facilities inside its jurisdiction, testing will continue to be performed outside the county, the plan said.
Esmerelda County presented its plan to the state task force on April 14:
Esmerelda County Transition Plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
EUREKA COUNTY
Eureka County's plan includes reopening with no capacity limits on May 1. It presented its plan to the state task force on April 22.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY
Humboldt County's transition plan names two large events it plans to host in May and June -- the Ranch Hand Rodeo on May 6 to 10 and the Lowry High School graduation on June 10.
The county also will continue to recommend, not necessarily mandate, that businesses and public activities abide by statewide mask and social distancing requirements. The document said the county has no plans in place for enforcement actions.
Humboldt County Transition Plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
The board of commissioners approved the plan on April 19. It was presented to the task force on April 22.
LANDER COUNTY
A letter from the Lander County Board of Commissioners and their attorney to the state COVID-19 task force and Gov. Steve Sisolak took issue with the state's "capricious" enforcement and "one-size-fits-all approach" for a county with a population of 6,000 and "2-million-person" metropolitan cities.
The county's transition plan indicates that it plans to follow none of the requirements listed in Nevada's Roadmap to Recovery.
"[As of April 8], Lander County's COVID-19 test positivity rate is currently sitting at 0.7% among the lowest in Nevada and well below the state's 5.2% positivity rate. In fact, Lander County has been at or below the 5% positivity rate since Feb. 3, 2021," the letter said. "Lander County remains subject to the overly broad Directive 41 which incorrectly asserts that COVID-19 remains an ongoing statewide public health crisis. As a reminder, Nevada proudly includes its 13 rural counties and not just the two metropolitan areas. Based on current data, there is no justification for Lander County to remain subject to the governor's emergency directives."
The Board of County Commissioners on Feb. 25 passed a resolution "which removes Lander County from the governor's state of emergency directive," the letter said, adding that "spending time and resources to develop and submit to the state the new COVID-19 local mitigation and enforcement plan" requested in Directive 41, is not a prudent use of county resources."
The letter added that it is of "firm opinion" that Sisolak has "overreached" statutory powers, citing NRS 414.060.
"Furthermore, due to the extremely limited number (if any) of COVID-19 cases within Lander County, there is nothing for Lander County to mitigate," the letter said. "While we welcome Gov. Sisolak's long-awaited overture to work with Lander County, waiting until May 1, 20201 to have any voice is not an acceptable option."
The county provided a plan attached at the end of the letter:
Lander County COVID-19 transition plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
Lander County presented its plan to the state COVID-19 task force on April 15.
LINCOLN COUNTY
When presenting to the task force on April 15, Lincoln County representatives said that the county's small, spread-out population supports the its ability to reopen safely at 100% capacity.
The county will continue monitoring testing, case rates and vaccination to inform its mitigation policies. The county health nurse will conduct contact tracing and work with the emergency manager and local hospital to monitor hospitalizations.
Per the proposed plan, large gatherings will be reviewed by the county.
Lincoln County's plan was approved by board of commissioners on April 5 and presented to the task force on April 15:
LYON COUNTY
Like Nye County and Carson City, Lyon County also plans to "work [toward] re-opening up to 100% provided social distancing requirements can be met." The county's transition plan said it will require all businesses and events to follow the governor's directives for masks, social distancing and hygiene.
Enforcement will involve the Lyon County Community Development-Code Enforcement, the sheriff's office, the board of health, Yerington Police Department and Fernley Code enforcement, the plan says.
Lyon County presented its plan to the task force on April 14:
Lyon Co Transition Plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
MINERAL COUNTY
Mineral County generally plans to follow statewide directives for COVID-19 mitigation including capacity limits of 50% in businesses and at large events, social distancing and hygiene requirements. Enforcement will be the responsibility of the Mineral County Sheriff's Office.
Mineral County representatives presented to the task force on April 15:
NYE COUNTY
Nye County's plan includes reopening at 100% capacity and allowing businesses to determine their own social distancing and hygiene requirements. The plan also defers to Nevada OSHA for violations of COVID-19 mitigation requirements.
The plan asked for greater clarification of benchmarks "to aim towards return to normalcy."
"If, for example, the mask mandate were removed once a particular county obtains 70% vaccination rate or the test positivity rate remains below 5% for three weeks, it would go a long way to motivate our residents to continue adhering to state directions," the plan said.
The county presented its plan to the county commission on April 20, and to the task force on April 22.
Nye Co Transition Plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
PERSHING COUNTY
Pershing County's proposed plan includes opening at 100% capacity starting June 1.
The county presented its plan to the task force for review on April 15:
STOREY COUNTY
Storey County's proposed plan includes working with the Nevada Division of Business and Industry for COVID-19 mitigation and enforcement. As part of the "Quad County" that includes Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties, Storey County is relying shared resources and working with the Carson City Health and Human Services to assist with testing and contact tracing.
"As we move forward into the transition and beyond, the county will play a large part in working with business and industry partners to educate and counsel businesses and owners regarding compliance matters," the plan said.
Storey County presented its plan to the state task force on April 14:
Storey County proposed transition plan by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
WHITE PINE
White Pine County prefaced its proposed transition plan with the assertion that it is "leading vaccinations in the state per capita," and emphasizes that the county "will never have the congested scenes witnessed on Las Vegas' [Fremont] Street."
"While White Pine County understands (but respectfully doesn't endorse) that some industries and organizations will have restrictions prescribed by entities outside of the county, White Pine County will issue no restrictions or mandates. White Pine County will likewise not impose a mask mandate," the plan said.
The White Pine Board of County Commissioners approved the plan on April 7.
White Pine County presented its transition plan to the state COVID-19 task force on April 15.
