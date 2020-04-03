LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force created by Gov. Steve Sisolak in late March raised more than $10 million in its first week.

Nevada COVID-19 Response chair Jim Murren announced the fundraising efforts Friday morning. The monetary donations do not include direct donations of personal protective equipment and supplies, including N95 masks, gowns and hand sanitizer.

“The members of the Task Force and I are in awe of the generosity we’ve encountered from so many of our peers, friends and fellow Nevadans,” Murren said in a release. “While this is significant progress, there is much more work to be done to ensure our State’s recovery. In this initial phase, we continue to focus all our efforts on meeting the immediate needs of Nevada’s medical and nonprofit communities during this unprecedented time.”

Ex-MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren to lead Nevada coronavirus task force Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced Sunday afternoon a statewide task force to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Major donations include:

• Nevada Gold Mines

• Elaine P. Wynn & Family Foundation

• The Fertitta Family Foundation

• Stephen J. Cloobeck

• The Murren Family Foundation

• The Engelstad Foundation

• Golden Knights owner Bill Foley

• Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis

• The Marnell Family Foundation

• Phil & Jennifer Satre

• UFC

• Monarch Casino

• Peppermill Resort

• Scott & Mary Alice Nielson

• Menzies Family Trust

• Binion Family Foundation

Other individual contributions totaled $235,000 to date, the task force said.

The task force continues to pursue leads to sourcing PPE, including masks, gloves and gowns, which will be purchased with the funds from the donations, Murren said.