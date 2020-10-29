LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Washoe County will limit the size of public gatherings more strictly than the statewide limit.
The Nevada COVID-19 Task Force on Thursday approved Washoe County's mitigation plan, which included limiting public gatherings at approved large venues to 50 people or fewer, which is stricter than the statewide 250-person limit.
Per the mitigation plan, the gathering size limit will be effective Nov. 5. Washoe County said it will review requests for large venue gatherings on a case-by-case basis.
Washoe County has been flagged for five weeks for elevated disease transmission. As of Thursday, Washoe had 678 new cases per 100,000 population in the last 30 days -- well above the 200 threshold that indicates elevated transmission.
The surge in Washoe is echoed statewide -- Carson City, Humboldt and Nye counties have joined Clark, Washoe, Elko, Lincoln and Lyon counties on the task force's list for elevated disease transmission. With the exception of Nye County, all were flagged for exceeding thresholds for cases and test positivity rates.
The Washoe County School District is reporting a case rate of 31.58 per 100,000 students and test positivity rate of 9%, which indicate a "High Risk" of transmitting COVID-19.
Since in-person and hybrid instruction began in the WCSD in August, 88 students, 55 staff and 61 schools have had cases. 981 students and staff have at some point been "excluded" or asked to stay away from facilities because they came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Kristin McNeill presented to the task force strategies the WCSD has been using to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including training, outreach, self-screening and a testing program that partners with Renown Health and contact tracing coordinated by the health district.
"We've learned a tremendous amount," McNeill said.
In addition to the WCSD, the task force identified case clusters from the University of Nevada Reno.
As of Oct. 23, the university has had a cumulative 712 students and 52 staff who were confirmed COVID-19 cases. Since the beginning of October, UNR cases have been growing at a slower rate compared to September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.