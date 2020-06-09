LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada COVID-19 Response, Relief and Recovery Task Force will give away face masks to vulnerable populations as part of a campaign to encourage Nevadans to wear face coverings in public.
The task force partners with Las Vegas company Eagle Promotions to create 250,000 Nevada flag face coverings to distribute throughout the state. The masks will be given to United Way to distribute to vulnerable populations in the state.
“Proper use and wear of face coverings is vital to slow the spread of COVID-19 and to keep the State open for business,” task force head Jim Murren said in a statement. “Although we don’t have enough of these face coverings for everyone who might want one, the United Way will distribute these to our most vulnerable populations statewide. We hope others will see it as an opportunity to make or purchase their own face coverings in order to do their part in keeping Nevada safe and open.”
According to a study funded by the World Health Organization published by the Lancet medical journal, those who wear face coverings could reduce their chance of getting COVID-19 by 78%. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends anyone over the age of 2 wear face coverings at all times while in public.
