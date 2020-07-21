LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's COVID-19 Fraud Task Force released guidance on what to do if you're the victim of unemployment benefit fraud.
Attorney General Aaron D. Ford and U.S. Attorney Nicholas A. Trutanich said the task force has received reports that personal information of current and past Nevadans is being used to file fraudulent applications for unemployment benefits.
“This Task Force was formed to fight fraud and prosecute those using COVID-19 for their own financial gain,” Ford said in a statement. “Thousands of Nevadans have lost their jobs and are facing extreme financial hardship. I urge Nevadans affected by or with information about fraudulent unemployment applications to file a complaint with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center and DETR.”
“The COVID-19 Fraud Task Force is committed to protecting the integrity of the unemployment benefits program,” Trutanich said. “We will continue working closely with our law enforcement partners and colleagues on the Task Force to safeguard the program for Nevadans facing difficult situations who need our help.”
Potential victims usually find out about the fraud either when they receive a letter from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation for benefits they never sought, or their employer received a similar notification.
Anyone who thinks they may be a victims of unemployment fraud should file a complaint through the FBI's complaint center and report to DETR.
The Fraud Task Force said it is worked with DETR to assess the problem and that the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Whats left to steal? Sisiolak already has bankrupt all of Las Vegas agencies. Hes a corrupt, Con Artist, decimating the Nevada economy for China. WHERES THE MONEY STEVE?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.