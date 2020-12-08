LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has recorded 2,694 new COVID-19 cases and 40 new deaths today.
In Clark County alone, 1,723 new cases were reported on Tuesday. The additions make for a cumulative 173,281 cases and 2,359 deaths in Nevada since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Clark County also reported 21 cumulative cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C), an increase of eight cases over the course of a month. The syndrome causes inflammation of different body parts and organs, and is believed to be connected with COVID-19 or exposure to the virus according to studies by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Nevada's test positivity rate was at 21.8% on Tuesday and has increased every day for almost six weeks. The World Health Organization in May recommended a test positivity rate of 5% or less for two weeks, as a prerequisite to reopening and loosening mitigation measures.
Hospitalizations also have steadily increased, standing at 1,784 patients being treated in Nevada hospitals for confirmed and suspected COVID-19 on Tuesday.
