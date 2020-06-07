UPDATE (June 7): State health officials reported 9,649 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 438 deaths, an increase of one from the previous day, on Sunday.
In Clark County, Southern Nevada Health Officials reported 7,483 total cases and 359 deaths. There have been 1,636 total hospitalizations from COVID-19. Over the past seven days, officials said 783 new cases had been reported.
UPDATE (June 6): On Saturday afternoon, state health officials reported 9,460 total cases of the novel coronavirus and 437 deaths, an increase of four from the previous day.
In Clark County, Southern Nevada Health Officials reported 7,331 total cases and 358 deaths. There have been 1,633 total hospitalizations from COVID-19. Over the past seven days, officials said 709 new cases had been reported.
UPDATE (June 5): Nevada Health Response reported 9,266 positive COVID-19 cases and 433 deaths statewide as of Friday morning.
According to the state, 191,125 coronavirus tests have been performed in Nevada.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 7,186 positive coronavirus cases and 357 deaths in Clark County as of Friday morning.
UPDATE (June 4): Nevada Health Response reported 9,090 coronavirus cases and 429 deaths in the state as of Thursday morning.
The state has performed 185,648 coronavirus tests so far, according to state data.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 7,056 positive coronavirus cases and 355 deaths in Clark County as of Thursday morning.
UPDATE (June 3): The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,923 positive coronavirus cases and 355 deaths in Clark County as of Wednesday evening.
Nevada Health Response on Wednesday said the state reported 8,931 positive COVID-19 cases and 429 deaths statewide.
UPDATE (June 2): The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,845 positive coronavirus cases Tuesday morning, with 346 deaths in Clark County.
Nevada Health Response reported 8,830 positive cases and 420 deaths statewide on Tuesday. It wasn't immediately clear why one death was removed from the state data.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 8,688 positive coronavirus cases and 421 deaths statewide Monday evening.
The data showed an increase of 95 cases from Sunday to Monday reporting.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 169,813 tests have been performed in the state, with more than 4,700 tests alone on May 31.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,719 positive COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths in Clark County as of Monday morning.
The data marks 3 new deaths reported in the county from the weekend, along with 62 new cases.
