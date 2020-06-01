LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 8,688 positive coronavirus cases and 421 deaths statewide Monday morning.
The data showed an increase of 95 cases from Sunday to Monday reporting.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 169,813 tests have been performed in the state, with more than 4,700 tests alone on May 31.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 6,719 positive COVID-19 cases and 343 deaths in Clark County as of Monday morning.
The data marks 3 new deaths reported in the county from the weekend, along with 62 new cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.