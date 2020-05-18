LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Health Response reported 6,906 statewide positive COVID-19 cases Monday with a total of 358 deaths.
The Southern Nevada Health District reported 5,463 positive cases and 296 deaths in Clark County. SNHD said approximately 74% of positive cases have recovered.
On Friday, SNHD outlined additional details related to Southern Nevada cases. The 25 to 49 age demographic accounted for the most cases, at least 2,194, or about 40%. There were 160 cases in people between 5 to 17 years of age and 48 cases for children 4 and under.
About 31.6% of total cases had a known underlying condition, while 68.4% are recorded as "no/unknown."
FIRST NYE COUNTY DEATH
Nye County said it got confirmation of the county's first COVID-19 death on Monday. The fatality is a Pahrump resident who caught the virus outside of the county. Details of the person who died, including age and gender, were not released.
As of Monday, the county said it has had 56 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 33 recoveries and 1,530 tests done.
TESTING INCREASED
In the past week, testing was increased across the Las Vegas Valley. UMC's effort at the Orleans hotel-casino expanded to a capacity of 1,200 tests per day, while 10 additional sites are opening this week.
Enough of the exaggerated numbers an BS, it’s pretty common knowledge that hospitals and such are making money by declaring deaths as Covid 19 related even when they’re not.
Open Nevada NOW! Kick out Sissylick!
