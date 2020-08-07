LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Health Response Team has determined that eight Nevada Counties have increased risk for disease transmission and must submit an action plan for review and approval from the Nevada Health Response Team.
- Carson City
- Clark
- Elko
- Humboldt
- Lander
- Lincoln
- Nye
- Washoe
Officials with the Health Response Team contacted the following counties, and in the coming days county leaders will work with state and COVID-19 Response Director Caleb Cage on an assessment plan and submit an action plan for review and approval by the state.
A county is labeled high risk for transmission if two of the following three criteria are met.
Average number of tests per day (per 100,000) less than 150, case rate (per 100,000) greater than 200 and testing positivity greater than 7%.
Counties who meet two or more of the criteria on Thursday, August 13, will need to enact an action plan to reduce the spread of the virus. They would need to enact the plan on August 14.
If counties are showing improvement or meeting zero to one of the criteria further actions will not be required.
(2) comments
The Nevada health response team. Getting their orders from Sisolak, who is getting his orders from Soros. This state is going to implode. What a shame.
In other words, all counties where these is actually a population base.
