LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Contractors Association (NCA) has raised $50,000 in Personal Protective Equipment for a number of schools in the Clark County School District.
As students return to in-person learning, the organization is working to help schools in the district reopen safely.
The NCA will deliver these donations this week to SECTA, ECTA, Lied Middle School, Cheyenne High School, Indian Springs High School and Sandy Valley High School.
These schools will be supplied with PPE gear or monetary grants to go toward COVID-19 safety for students and faculty.
The NCA has worked with the Construction Training and Education Committee (CTEC), Workforce Development Department, and Workforce Council to remain engaged with CCSD throughout the year.
