LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Coronavirus numbers continue to climb across Nevada, according to new state health data.
According to the Department of Health and Human Services, Nevada saw 2,448 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with more than 170,000 cases statewide. Four new COVID-19-related deaths were also reported Monday.
The 14-day test positivity rate continues to climb steadily. As of Monday, the state's test positivity rate was 21.2%, meaning just over one in five Nevadans who test for COVID-19 come back positive. According to state models, the test positivity rate has grown every day since Nov. 22.
Health experts told CNN that the latest surge in COVID-19 cases was due to behavior and increasing number of people staying indoors due to cold weather.
