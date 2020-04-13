LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Construction sites across Nevada are implementing safety procedures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
Those procedures are being put into place by a task force that Gov. Steve Sisolak asked the industry to establish.
The 14-member task force has already made changes to procedures to include disinfecting tools, setting up more hand washing stations and having workers submit written plans if they are going to come into contact with someone on site and having to break the six foot barrier.
Frank Hawk, vice president of the Southwest Carpenters, said his masks will become mandatory this week. Hawk said the unions and owners are all on board because safety is the number one concern.
So far, at least six construction workers have tested positive at sites including Allegiant Stadium and Resorts World since the pandemic arrived in the U.S.
The task force updates Gov. Sisolak every week.
