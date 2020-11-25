LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Congresswoman Susie Lee announced Wednesday that she tested positive for COVID-19 following a trip to Ohio to see her ill mother.
Lee shared that her mother passed away Tuesday evening after several months of declining health.
Congresswoman Lee issued the following statement regarding her positive COVID-19 test.
I traveled to Ohio on Monday because my mother had begun to receive in-home hospice care. I took precautions to maintain social distance and wear a mask, and out of an abundance of caution, took a COVID-19 test before arriving in Ohio and again today. While I tested negative as recently as Sunday, I unfortunately tested positive today for COVID-19. I am currently asymptomatic and plan to participate in remote memorial services for my mother over the weekend. Starting next week, I will continue my congressional work remotely while isolating until I know it is safe to exit isolation.
The Congresswoman's statement went on to read:
This has been an extremely difficult couple of days for my family. I’m going to share more in the coming days about my mom and the pivotal role she played in shaping my life and the lives of my siblings.
Kathy and I are sending our love and condolences to @repsusielee on the loss of her mother and we wish her a speedy recovery from her COVID diagnosis. https://t.co/C2DTqbOqx4— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) November 26, 2020
I just said a prayer for your family and you, @RepSusieLee. May your mother's memory be a blessing. And may you have a speedy recovery. https://t.co/VHwGi6W2q2— Aaron D. Ford (@AaronDFordNV) November 26, 2020
