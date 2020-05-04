LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education hopes to have in-person classes resume in late summer, according to a release.
NSHE said they plan to resume limited in-person summer classes after July 1 and in-person classes for the fall 2020 semester.
NSHE said they are working closely with health and education officials to ensure a safe reopening for staff and students. Reopening could be done in phases, according to NSHE. Scenarios include resuming "some form" of in-person instruction, campus housing and athletics.
One proposed scenario includes a hybrid approach to classes. For example, a class may have online lectures but include in-person labs with social distancing, NSHE said.
Further safety measures could include reduced class sizes, staff and students using masks and increased testing availability, NSHE said.
In terms of athletics, officials said they are working with the Mountain West Conference and NCAA regarding the 2020-2021 athletics seasons.
NSHE said they continue to work with the Centers for Disease Control and Gov. Steve Sisolak's office for guidance on reopening for late summer and fall.
