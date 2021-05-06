LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada System of Higher Education is drafting plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for students, with some limited exceptions, who are returning to campus in the fall semester.
Faculty and staff would not be required to get the vaccine, said a spokesperson for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE).
As a public system of higher education, any COVID-19 vaccine mandated by NSHE is contingent upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration first lifting the current Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) designation for available COVID-19 vaccines and requires approval from the Board of Regents and the State Board of Health.
If the EUA designation is removed, NSHE Chancellor Melody Rose intends to work with local and state health authorities to recommend that the Board of Regents approve a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement.
NSHE includes eight colleges and university including UNLV, UNR, College of Southern Nevada and Nevada State College.
NSHE is asking all students and their families to be prepared for this possibility. NSHE continues to strongly encourage all students and faculty to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I fully support the implementation of a mandatory COVID-19 vaccine requirement for students once it is legally viable,” Chancellor Rose said. “Our students cannot afford further disruptions to their education if the virus is allowed to spread unabated, which continues to be a concern especially during the colder months.”
