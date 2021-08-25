LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State and local leaders and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will host a clinic on Saturday to provide housing resources and assist tenants who are facing eviction.
Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said attendees will be able to receive free one-on-one consultation from Legal Aid attorneys and other professionals. Assistance with filing eviction paperwork also will be provided, Legal Aid said.
The clinic is scheduled Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road.
🚨 If you or someone you know is facing eviction and in need of assistance, you can receive one-on-one consultation from @LegalAidSNV this Saturday, August 28th from 10AM-1PM at Desert Breeze Community Center, in partnership with @BrittMiller4AD5, @SteveYeagerNV, and me. pic.twitter.com/kPgzu9Dt6R— Justin #GetTheVax Jones (@JustinJonesNV) August 25, 2021
Service will be provided on a first come, first served basis, Legal Aid said. If applicable, tenants are urged to bring their notice of eviction to the clinic.
