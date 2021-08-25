Nevada - aerial

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, houses line streets near the edge of the Las Vegas valley in Las Vegas.

 (AP Photo/John Locher,File)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- State and local leaders and Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada will host a clinic on Saturday to provide housing resources and assist tenants who are facing eviction.

Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones said attendees will be able to receive free one-on-one consultation from Legal Aid attorneys and other professionals. Assistance with filing eviction paperwork also will be provided, Legal Aid said.

The clinic is scheduled Aug. 28 at 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Desert Breeze Community Center, 8275 Spring Mountain Road. 

Service will be provided on a first come, first served basis, Legal Aid said. If applicable, tenants are urged to bring their notice of eviction to the clinic. 

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.