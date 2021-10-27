LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — As Nevada continues to bounce back from the pandemic, so are casinos in the state.
Nevada’s gaming operators reported a total gaming win of more than $1.5 billion for September.
It marked the seventh straight month that casinos in the state took in more than $1 billion.
The state is on its second-longest streak of $1 billion monthly casino winnings, board senior analyst Michael Lawton said previously. The longest was eight months from November 2006 to May 2007, several months before the Great Recession began.
That is slightly down from August, but it is a 40 percent increase compared to this time last year.
So far game wins have increased 58% for the fiscal year.
This month the state has collected more than $72 million in percentage fees from taxable revenue generated in September.
