LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Health unanimously approved a measure to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for Nevada System of Higher Education students.
After about four hours of public comment, the board of health had a quick discussion before voting unanimously to mandate COVID-19 vaccines on NSHE's campuses, which include UNLV, UNR and College of Southern Nevada.
State health officials said students would have to show proof of vaccination by Nov. 1 in order to enroll for Spring 2022 semester classes.
Gov. Steve Sisolak had previously urged the board to consider mandatory vaccinations for college students amid a surge of the delta variant. In a letter to the NSHE Chancellor, the NSHE COVID-19 Task Force said they "unanimously recommend" that a COVID-19 vaccine be required as soon as possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
