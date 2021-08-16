LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Board of Health will hold an emergency meeting this week to discuss possibly mandating vaccines on college campuses.
Nevada Board of Health will meet Friday, Aug. 20 at 9 a.m. to discuss a possible COVID-19 vaccine mandate on Nevada System of Higher Education campuses, including UNLV, UNR and College of Southern Nevada.
The mandate was previously set to be considered at the board's Sept. 3 meeting. On Aug. 5, Gov. Steve Sisolak said the Medical Advisory Team (MAT) recommended mandating vaccinations for all students prior to the Spring 2022 semester on NSHE campuses. Exact timing of requiring proof of vaccination is expected to be discussed during the meeting.
In a letter to the Chancellor, NSHE COVID-19 Task Force said they "unanimously recommend" that a COVID-19 vaccine be required as soon as possible.
