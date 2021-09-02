FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, in North Las Vegas. Nevada health officials are reporting about one in six people statewide has received at least a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine since shots became available in mid-December. Washoe County coronavirus response official James English told reporters Monday, March 8, 2021, to expect vaccinations to "ramp up" during the next couple of weeks. (AP Photo/John Locher,File)