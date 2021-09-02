Virus Outbreak-Nevada

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people prepare doses of a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center, in North Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The State Board of Health will meet next week to discuss a timeline for requiring vaccines for certain employees who work with vulnerable populations.

The board will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 to review COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the state health department and Department of Corrections. Specific timelines related to when proof of vaccination will be required will be part of the discussion, said an email from Nevada Health Response on Thursday.

"If accepted, state staff and contracted employees working with vulnerable populations in licensed health care facilities, state correctional centers or state facilities for the detention of children, will be required to be fully vaccinated to maintain employment," said Nevada Health Response.

Gov. Steve Sisolak's Medical Advisory Team has recommended that Nevada require vaccination for those who work with vulnerable populations.

