LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The State Board of Health will meet next week to discuss a timeline for requiring vaccines for certain employees who work with vulnerable populations.
The board will meet at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10 to review COVID-19 vaccination requirements for the state health department and Department of Corrections. Specific timelines related to when proof of vaccination will be required will be part of the discussion, said an email from Nevada Health Response on Thursday.
"If accepted, state staff and contracted employees working with vulnerable populations in licensed health care facilities, state correctional centers or state facilities for the detention of children, will be required to be fully vaccinated to maintain employment," said Nevada Health Response.
Gov. Steve Sisolak's Medical Advisory Team has recommended that Nevada require vaccination for those who work with vulnerable populations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.