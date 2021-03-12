NY health care provider may have fraudulently obtained Covid-19 vaccines, state says

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Legislature is set to discuss a bill Friday that would let dentists administer more vaccines.

Dentists already have emergency authorization to administer the COVID-19 vaccine. The bill is pushing for them to be able to continue that, and allow dentists to give other shots, such as the flu shot.

Immunize Nevada and the Nevada Dental Association are both backing the bill. They said it's important the state increases opportunities and locations to get vaccinated.

“It is imperative that Nevada increase opportunities and locations for getting vaccinated – and expanding the scope of dentists is a step in ensuring adequate vaccine access; and follows similar efforts made by other states,” executive director of Immunize Nevada Heidi Parker said. “We are grateful for the forward thinking of the Nevada State Board of Dental Examiners in considering this agenda item to help increase immunization access across the state.”

