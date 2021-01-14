LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada counted 62 new deaths related to COVID-19 on Thursday, setting a new record.
The last record was 60 deaths on Jan. 6. Gov. Steve Sisolak said the state has lost 3,600 residents to COVID-19.
Today, it is with great sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of 62 Nevadans that lost the battle against COVID-19, a record high of reported deaths. This is yet another somber milestone in our State’s efforts against this pandemic. We have lost more than 3,600 fellow Nevadans. pic.twitter.com/6gX0FrQ74h— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) January 14, 2021
Officials say they are starting to see new cases grow at an increasing rate, likely from transmissions that occurred during holiday gatherings. Nevada's statewide test positivity rate (14-day average) was 21.6% as of Thursday, and has increased since the end of December. The World Health Organization recommends a test positivity rate of 5% of less before lifting mitigation measures.
Carson City, Douglas, Elko, Lander, Mineral, and Pershing counties displayed improvements (decreases) in test positivity rates, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
In a meeting of the state's COVID-19 task force on Thursday, all counties except Storey and White Pine Counties have been flagged for elevated risk of disease transmission. Kyra Morgan from the DHHS said that hospitalizations in Las Vegas have "plateaued" since mid-December and ICU utilization is near capacity, whereas as Northern Nevada hospitalizations are down significantly compared to December.
"ICU utilization state-wide has declined slightly to 76%, however adult ICU utilization in Las Vegas increased to 90%, with 10 out of 14 facilities reporting 90% or higher. It is likely that the number of COVID hospitalizations will increase through the end of the month, driven by holiday transmission, and possibly into February," Morgan said.
She added that it it still too early to see the effect of holiday gatherings on hospitalizations, but those effects will be seen in the coming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.