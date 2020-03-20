LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford is cautioning Nevada residents to be aware of an increase in COVID-19-related scams.
In a news release Friday, Ford cautioned Nevadans to be aware of potential fake testing scams, door-to-door scams, product claims and texting scams in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nevada law enforcement agencies report that individuals are visiting residents in their homes to offer at-home testing kits, home inspections, or selling air filters and other cleaning products advertised as helping rid homes of COVID-19.
"Scammers are finding news ways to take advantage of this pandemic, said AG Ford. "As my office continues to alert you about the latest scams in the community, I encourage every Nevadan to stay alert and report suspicious activity to my office."
In addition, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning consumers about a text message scams in which the sender texts a link encouraging the receiver to claim emergency money for groceries to assist with the outbreak.
According to the BBB, this link sends the user to a malicious site where the scammer can steal information such as email addresses, passwords, credit card numbers, bank information and money.
Consumers should also be vigilant when making online purchases for items such as face masks, gloves, hand sanitizers and other high-demandd products, AG Ford's office notes.
Certain illigitimate websites may trick you into paying a high price for products that never arrive, or may be fraudulent in nature.
If you believe you have been victimized by these or any other scams, you may file a complaint with the Office of the Nevada Attorney General here, or with the Federal Trade Commission on its website. Nevadans may also call our toll free hotline at (888) 434-9989 for assistance.
If you have already provided information to a website you feel may not be legitimate, or have received a scam text, the Nevada Attorney General’s Bureau of Consumer Protection recommends contacting your banking institutions immediately to report fraud and cancel credit cards if you have provided financial information.
