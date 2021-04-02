LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As talks of vaccine passports increase, so are precautions against fraudulent vaccination cards.
Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is part of a bipartisan coalition of 45 attorneys general raising concerns about these fake cards. The coalition has called on Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to take immediate action to prevent people from selling them on their platforms.
In a letter sent to the CEO’s, the attorneys general ask the companies monitor their platforms for ads or links selling the cards, take down ads selling the cards, and preserve records and information about the ads and the people who were selling them.
“At a time when getting vaccinated is critical for the health and safety of our community, fraudsters are once again taking advantage of this pandemic and creating fake COVID-19 vaccine cards,” said AG Ford. “Making these fake cards is an illegal way to say you have been vaccinated and could put our entire health and safety plan at risk. Nevadans, continue to be vigilant of misinformation going around and file a complaint if you have encountered scams related to COVID-19. Stay safe and make us Nevada Proud.”
Legitimate vaccination cards are given by providers when they administer the vaccine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.