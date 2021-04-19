LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford is continuing to push for more action against fake vaccination cards.
Ford joined 42 attorneys general calling on the online mobile marketplace OfferUp to increase measures and stop the sale of cards on their platform.
In a letter sent to the company, the attorneys general urged OfferUp to:
- Monitor its platform for ads or links selling blank or fraudulently completed vaccination cards
- Promptly take down ads or links that are selling cards
- Preserve records and information about the ads and the people who are selling them
AG Ford issued the following statement:
Earlier this month, I warned Nevadans about fake vaccination cards and sent a letter to Twitter, eBay, and Shopify to prevent people from selling these fraudulent cards. Today, I’m urging OfferUp to the do the same. Nevadans, making these fake cards is illegal and could put our entire health and safety plan at risk. Please be wary of misinformation and file a complaint with my office if you come across any scams related to COVID-19.
FOX5 reached out to OfferUp. The company said they were looking into the issue.
(2) comments
There will always be a black market.
This is another great example of liberals creating crime! Who in their right mind would think people wouldn’t copy a simple paper form with no unique serial numbers tied to a database? What are going to do arrest people for card copying when you don’t prosecute inner city rioters?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.