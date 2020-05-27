LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sporting events are officially back in Las Vegas.
In a meeting Wednesday morning, the Nevada Athletic Commission unanimously approved events for UFC and Top Rank Boxing.
UFC will fight on Sat. May 30 at the Apex facility in the southwest valley. Another UFC event set for June 6 was also approved.
Top Rank Boxing was approved for events in June, with the first event set for June 9.
In written remarks from Gov. Steve Sisolak Tuesday night, Sisolak said such sporting events would have to be approved by the commission and submit safety plans. Events currently cannot be held with fans in attendance.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.