LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The state has given counties the green light to move forward with increased capacity limits approved by Gov. Steve Sisolak in February.
Beginning March 15, allowable capacity will increase from 35% to 50% for food and beverage establishments, gyms, gaming floors and other recreational settings. Large gatherings allowable capacity will increase from 100 people or 35% capacity to 250 people or 50% capacity (whichever is less).
The state also announced a streamlined process for approving large gatherings. Previously, large gatherings were allowed to take place at 20% capacity for venues with over 2,500 seats and conventions, conferences; trade shows were going to be capped at 1,000 individuals.
State guidance announced on Friday says, if an organizer wants to host a large gathering or event with more than 250 people, they may now have up to 50% capacity if they complete and submit a Large Gathering COVID-19 Preparedness & Safety Plan Certification Form (“Large Gathering Certification”) to the Department of Business and Industry and receive approval.
This new streamlined process for submission and approval of large gatherings will continue until local control is officially transitioned to a county, the state said, adding that the date would be no sooner than May 1.
During this transitional period, the State may approve large gathering certification forms through June 30 to provide event organizers certainty in the planning and approval of their future events, the state announcement said.
Click here for the updated Nevada Guidance for Safe Gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.