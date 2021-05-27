LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada's recovery is starting to take shape as gaming once again saw a rebound in April.
Nevada Gaming Control Board reported a $1.039 billion gaming win for the state in April 2021. It's the second time the state has seen a gaming win of over $1 billion since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the first time being in March 2021.
It's a more than 28,000% increase in gaming from 2020, when gaming revenues were all but eliminated with the temporary closure of casinos due to COVID-19. In April 2019, Nevada's gaming win was $936 million. For the fiscal year, the gaming win is down 5.88% overall.
