LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has once again been added to New York's travel advisory list.
The move to add Nevada back on the list comes only one week after it was removed. California, which was removed off the list last week as well, remains off of the list.
In addition to Nevada, four other states were added to the list: Arizona, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Wyoming.
The advisory applies to individuals also traveling to New Jersey or Connecticut, as these states are in a tri-state coronavirus travel advisory with New York.
The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days, the governor's office said in a news release.
"The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average."
"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list. The virus' spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home," Governor Cuomo said. "That's why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go."
Gov. Cuomo's office provided the updated list of states on the travel advisory below:
Alabama
Alaska
Arkansas
Arizona
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Guam
Idaho
Illinois
Indiana
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Minnesota
Missouri
Mississippi
Montana
North Carolina
North Dakota
Nebraska
Nevada
Oklahoma
Puerto Rico
Rhode Island
South Carolina
South Dakota
Tennessee
Texas
Utah
Virginia
Wisconsin
West Virginia
Wyoming
