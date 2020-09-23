Virus Outbreak New York

A sign welcomes motorists to New York, on the border with Connecticut, near Rye Brook, N.Y., Sunday, March 29, 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has once again been added to New York's travel advisory list.

The move to add Nevada back on the list comes only one week after it was removed. California, which was removed off the list last week as well, remains off of the list.

In addition to Nevada, four other states were added to the list: Arizona, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Wyoming.

The advisory applies to individuals also traveling to New Jersey or Connecticut, as these states are in a tri-state coronavirus travel advisory with New York.

The advisory requires individuals who have traveled to New York from areas with significant community spread to quarantine for 14 days, the governor's office said in a news release.

"The quarantine applies to any person arriving from an area with a positive test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents over a 7-day rolling average or an area with a 10 percent or higher positivity rate over a 7-day rolling average."

"For a clear example of the continuing extent of the COVID crisis in America, look no further than New York's travel advisory list. The virus' spread across the country—new cases have increased more than 15 percent in the last 10 days—makes it all the more urgent that we stay vigilant here at home," Governor Cuomo said. "That's why New Yorkers need to continue wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands in conjunction with the careful enforcement of local governments. We can defeat this virus by staying New York Tough, but we have a long way to go."

Gov. Cuomo's office provided the updated list of states on the travel advisory below:

Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Guam

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Mississippi

Montana

North Carolina

North Dakota

Nebraska

Nevada

Oklahoma

Puerto Rico

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Virginia

Wisconsin

West Virginia

Wyoming

