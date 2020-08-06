Millions of Americans could lose stimulus payments to debt collectors

Millions of people received their stimulus payments from the federal government this week, but some are at risk of immediately losing the money if they owe credit card, medical, or private student loan debts.

 Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Attorney General on Thursday pushed for the U.S. Senate to provide federal student loan relief to borrowers.

Nevada A.G. Aaron D. Ford said the CARES Act currently only covers borrowers with student loans owned by the federal government, excluding nearly 8 million borrowers who have loans through private entities.

“Nearly 30% of Nevadans are now unemployed,” AG Ford said. “As many struggle to put food on the table and keep up with everyday necessities, paying student loans is an another burden. I’m urging the Senate to expand loan relief to students with federal loans owned by the federal government.”

Under the CARES Act, which was passed in March, student loan borrowers can skip payments without interest through Sept. 30. The legislation also suspends involuntary collections and negative credit reporting during that time period.

A letter from Ford and other attorneys general asks the Senate to provide the same relief given to federal student loan borrowers, including applying relief retroactively to those who already made payments on their loans. It also calls for an extension on current measures past Sept. 30.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.