LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Attorney General on Thursday pushed for the U.S. Senate to provide federal student loan relief to borrowers.
Nevada A.G. Aaron D. Ford said the CARES Act currently only covers borrowers with student loans owned by the federal government, excluding nearly 8 million borrowers who have loans through private entities.
“Nearly 30% of Nevadans are now unemployed,” AG Ford said. “As many struggle to put food on the table and keep up with everyday necessities, paying student loans is an another burden. I’m urging the Senate to expand loan relief to students with federal loans owned by the federal government.”
Under the CARES Act, which was passed in March, student loan borrowers can skip payments without interest through Sept. 30. The legislation also suspends involuntary collections and negative credit reporting during that time period.
A letter from Ford and other attorneys general asks the Senate to provide the same relief given to federal student loan borrowers, including applying relief retroactively to those who already made payments on their loans. It also calls for an extension on current measures past Sept. 30.
