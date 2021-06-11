FILE - In this Dec. 14, 2018, file photo, Nevada's incoming Attorney General Aaron Ford speaks with The Associated Press in Las Vegas. Attorneys general from 19 other states had recently joined in support of the unusual request from Calvary Chapel Dayton Valley east of Reno. Ford had argued the justices should let the federal court in Reno sort out the details before taking the extraordinary step of wading into the case. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)