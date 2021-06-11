LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford joined a Supreme Court brief urging the continuation of a federal eviction moratorium.
Ford joined 23 other Attorneys General in support of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's eviction ban, which prohibits evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brief argues that the moratorium should stay in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The attorneys general said if the ban is suddenly lifted, it could cause "potentially catastrophic harm" with the spread of the virus and the possible ripple effects on states' economic recovery.
“Americans need help, and that’s the bottom line,” AG Ford said. “Even though vaccinations are rolling out, we are still in a pandemic and going through unprecedented times. While businesses are reopening, it will take time for those struggling to get back on their feet so my office is urging the Supreme Court to keep the eviction moratorium in place. We must help each other during these unexpected hardships as we move into a new normal.”
The current eviction moratorium was passed as part of COVID-19 relief legislation in 2020. The current federal order is set to expire June 30. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak instituted its own statewide moratorium, which was lifted on May 1.
In addition to Nevada, other states who signed the brief include: California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.