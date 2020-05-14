LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation (NAHAC) on Thursday relaunched its Unemployment Mortgage Assistance Program to offer help to those who lost their job due to the pandemic.
According to NAHAC, the Unemployment Mortgage Assistance Program offers mortgage assistance up to $3,000/month for those with job loss due to the pandemic and are receiving unemployment benefits. Applicants must meet additional qualifications as well in order to qualify.
Non-profit NAHAC partnered with the U.S. Department of Treasury to offer the assistance through the Nevada Hardest Hit Fund.
"The goal of this program is stabilize neighborhoods by helping prevent avoidable foreclusures and keep Nevada homeowners in their homes," NAHAC said.
Not all applicants will be eligible for the program, NAHAC notes. Those who qualify will need to meet the guidelines by NAHAC and approved by the Treasury Department.
As part of the qualifications, for households with more than one borrower/property owner, at least one must be receiving UIB to qualify.
The program is designed for low-to-moderate income homeowners whose household income does not exceed $98,500, according to NAHAC.
If you’re a Nevada homeowner and you’ve been affected by #COVID19, the Nevada Affordable Housing Assistance Corporation might be able to help with mortgage assistance. https://t.co/2weEOQcNdL— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) May 14, 2020
According to NAHAC, among the requirements is the stipulation that borrowers cannot have liquid assets in an amount greater than three months of mortgage payments (mortgage plus any non-escrewed property taxes, homeowner's insurance and/or homeowners association assessments). As well, borrowers must own and occupy the singly family, 1-4 unit Nevada home as their primary residence, the program states. Borrowers must be legal U.S. residents or lawful permanent U.S. residents, and Nevada residents, NAHAC said. Borrowers also can not have an active bankruptcy.
Visit NAHAC.org for more information and eligibility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.