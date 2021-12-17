LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada added 2,600 jobs in November as the state continues to recover from the COVID pandemic.
According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, employment does remain below typical levels, but is up 7.4% from November 2020.
The state's unemployment rate in November is 6.8%, down from 7.2% in October and decreased by 1.9 percentage points when compared to November 2020. The total employment level in the state is 1,367,500.
- Las Vegas employment increased by 1,700 jobs (0.2%) since October. That's an increase of 75,600 jobs (8.4%) since November 2020.
- Reno employment had a decrease of 1,300 jobs (-0.5%) since October, an increase of 9,500 jobs (4.0%) since November 2020.
- Carson City employment had an increase of 200 jobs (0.6%) since October, an increase of 1,500 (5.1%) since November 2020.
