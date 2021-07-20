Generic Airplane

A plane takes off from Barajas airport in Madrid, Spain, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

 Bernat Armangue

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada has been added to Chicago's COVID-19 travel advisory.

The Chicago Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Tuesday added Nevada and Florida, Louisiana and the U.S. Virgin Islands to its travel advisory.

As part of the advisory, CDPH says that unvaccinated individuals traveling from the states or territories on the Orange list are advised – not required – to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Chicago or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Vaccinated individuals are exempt from the Advisory, which will be updated weekly going forward, the department says.

As of Tuesday, the advisory's "orange list" states include: Arkansas, Missouri, Florida, Louisiana, and Nevada, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: https://www.chicago.gov/city/en/sites/covid-19/home/emergency-travel-order.html

