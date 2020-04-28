LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum announced in a release Tuesday plans to reopen May 22 with new health protocols in place.
According to the release, guest and staffers will now undergo "no-tough digital" temperature screenings prior to entry.
The museum will be premiering three new versions of its nighttime projection show.
“When stay-at-home restrictions are lifted, we extend a special invitation to our local community to come enjoy Las Vegas’ crown jewel and the United States’ No. 1 open-air museum,” said Rob McCoy, president and chief executive officer. “We are especially looking forward to our visitors experiencing three new iterations of ‘Brilliant!’"
GUIDELINES
- Limited occupancy
- Front desk protective equipment
- Staffers to wear masks, gloves
- Surfaces to be wipe at least once an hour.
Tickets on their website begin at $10. Tour times are listed from 10AM - 9:30 PM.
