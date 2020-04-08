LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Neon Museum will host its first-ever virtual tour of "Lost Vegas,' an art installation by creative mind Tim Burton, for one day only.
At 1 p.m. April 10, Education Specialist Mitch Cohen will give art enthusiasts a tour via Facebook Live.
The exhibition was slated for an extended showing through April 12, but amid COVID-19 closures, Neon Museum officials wanted to create a social distancing experience.
"This live, virtual tour will take place especially for them—and will be enjoyable for anyone who appreciates Burton’s work and iconic Las Vegas sign design," Neon Museum CEO Rob McCoy said.
The display features multiple sculptural and digital creations celebrating Burton's links to Las Vegas, the release said.
"Lost Vegas" debuted Oct. 15, 2019.
"These artworks, many of which are site-specific creations, will be displayed in the Neon Boneyard and incorporated into Brilliant!, the museum’s permanent projection mapping North Gallery installation," the release stated.
WHERE TO WATCH
Head over to the Neon Museum's Facebook Page on April 10 to join the tour: https://www.facebook.com/NeonMuseum
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.