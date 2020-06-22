LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nellis Air Force Base will remain in Phase III of its reopening plan for now, according to a release sent Monday.
Military officials said the base in Las Vegas has not yet met conditional requirements needed to transition from Phase III to Phase IV, which began June 1.
Nellis AFB declared a public health emergency April 3, which restricted on-site access for various individuals as officials work to assess the COVID-19 impact on base. According to the release, the base will only move forward once specific criteria for reopening has been met, including: "no significant change in positive COVID-19 cases, robust testing capability, hospital surge capacity, and extensive tracing measures, among other stipulations – have been met and sustained for at least 2-3 weeks."
WHAT'S OPEN?
Access to the hospital remains open for eligible beneficiaries, base officials said. However, the satellite pharmacy continues to be restricted to base employees and dependents of uniformed members, under Phase III. Any retirees must utilize mailed or retail pharmacy options.
"This phased approach is aimed at preserving the health and safety of all base beneficiaries while ensuring the continuation of critical missions. We look forward to welcoming back our entire base populace as we reopen in a measured and responsible manner," the release stated.
Nellis AFB officials continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation and will provide updates as they become available.
Phase IV would grant eligible patrons full access to the base on weekends and permit retirees to use the satellite pharmacy.
